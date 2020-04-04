The global zinc chemicals market accounted for USD 7.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Zinc Chemicals Market

Zinc chemicals are inorganic compounds manufactured from two different processes such as direct and indirect. Zinc oxide produced by the indirect process is pure than that through the direct process. There is a growing demand for zinc chemicals in rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals and textiles activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Growth in Automotive sector in Asia-Pacific

Demand for zinc chemicals in the agriculture industry

Growing glass & ceramics sector

Falling usage of zinc chemicals in paints & coatings

High prices of zinc chemicals

Key Market Competitors: Zinc Chemicals Market

Few of the major competitors are Akrochem, American Chemet Corporation, Bruggemannchemical, GHC, Hakusuitech, Numinor, Pan-Continental Chemical, Rech Chemical

Rubamin, Seyang Zinc Technology, Toho Zinc, Transpek-Silox, US Zinc, Uttam Industries, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Zinc Oxide Llc and many more.

Market Segmentation: Zinc Chemicals Market

The zinc chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type into zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals, textiles and others.

On the basis of geography, the zinc chemicals market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Company Analysis:

The global zinc chemicals market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

