Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market to Reach US$9 billion by 2025

The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is expected to be around $9 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to a number of factors such as inadequate availability of fresh water, increase water pollution due to heavy industrial discharge as well as human activities, and increase in volume of waste water generated especially from pharmaceutical plants and chemical industries. Furthermore, implementation of strict government regulations and efforts towards treatment and sustainable use of water and increasing application of zero liquid discharge technology in recovering of important mineral and compounds is expected to drive the growth of the global market during forecast period. However, high cost of systems and development of alternative water treatment technologies is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Veolia Water Technologies

GE Water & Process Technologies

ENCON Evaporators

Doosan Hydro Technology LLC

Saltworks Technologies Inc

Categorical Division by Type:

Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge System

Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge System

Based on Application:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Semiconductors & Electronics

Textiles

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. The Middle East, and Africa

Regional Insights:

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Definition

3.1.2. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Segmentation

3.2. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems of Drivers

3.2.2. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, By Service

6. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, By Application

7. Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

