Global Yogurt Drinks Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

New report to its research database. The report spread across 129 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

Factors such as increased per capita spending and urbanization are likely to fuel yogurt consumption. Rise in awareness about its benefits and increase in preference for yogurt among consumers looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle are expected to play a significant role in driving industry growth.

The global Yogurt Drinks market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yogurt Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Yogurt Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yogurt Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Yogurt Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yogurt Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy and Food

NestlÃ©

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Market size by Product

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Market size by End User

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa,

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Yogurt Drinks status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Yogurt Drinks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yogurt Drinks :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Yogurt Drinks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

