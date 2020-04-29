Global Yoga Mat Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Yoga Mat Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Yoga Mat market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Yoga Mat market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2000 million by 2024, from US$ 1210 million in 2019.

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Yoga Mat Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Segmentation by application:

Household

Yoga club

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Yoga Mat market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Yoga Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Yoga Mat players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Yoga Mat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Yoga Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

2.2 Yoga Mat Segment by Type

