XRF (X-ray fluorescence) is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. Each of the elements present in a sample produces a set of characteristic fluorescent X-rays (“a fingerprint”) that is unique for that specific element, which is why XRF spectroscopy is an excellent technology for qualitative and quantitative analysis of material composition.

According to our research, the global XRF Analyzers markets has a total value of 576.59 M USD back in 2014, and increased to 651.55 M USD in 2018. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of XRF Analyzers markets can be 862.70 M USD by 2024, with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2018 to 2024.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market with value share of 36.11% in 2014 and 37.01% in 2018 with a CAGR of 3.74%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 27.84% in 2018.

XRF Analyzers companies are mainly from Europe, United States and Japan, and the top three companies are AMETEK, Thermo Fisher, Shimadzu, with the revenue market share of 16.22%, 14.01% and 10.55% in 2018.

This report focuses on the XRF Analyzers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ametek

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Horiba

Olympus Innov-X

Rigaku

Hitachi High-tech

Oxford-Instruments

Bruker

BSI

PANalytical

Nitonuk

Skyray

Focused Photonics

Shanghai Jingpu Science & Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wavelength Dispersive (WDXRF)

Energy Dispersive (EDXRF)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Environmental

Mining Industry

Other

