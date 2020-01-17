Global Xian Tourism Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2019 to 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Xian Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Tour is a kind of leisure activity, meaning that people with families or friends go out to relax themselves and get out of the tedious work or maybe trouble things from life for the time being. Now with the society developing and peoples living standard improving, tour is more and more popular.

The National Outline for Tourism and Leisure (20132020), released in 2013 by the State Council,14 is expected to further boost domestic tourism by implementing a national system of paid holidays by the end of 2020. The governments 12th Five-Year Plan, which aims to increase living standards, should also contribute to this development.

In 2018, the global Xian Tourism market size was 20300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 46700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Xian Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Xian Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citadines Centra

Mercure Xian on Renmin Square

Chenggong International Hotel

Hilton Xi’an

The Westin Xian

Sofitel Xian on Renmin Square

Golden Flower Hotel

Grand Park Xian

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Season

Off-season

Market segment by Application, split into

by car

with the tour

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Xian Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Xian Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

