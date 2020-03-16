Global Wound Care Product Market Expected to Reach US$ 40,980.1 Million by 2024: By Key Players – Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc., Molnlycke Health Care, Johnson & Johnson, DeRoyal Industries Inc., DermaRite Industries LLC

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global wound care product market was valued over USD 25,817 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand with a CAGR over 6.26 % from 2018 to 2024, reaching USD 40,980 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global wound care product market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The rise in aged population is expected to increase the need for wound care products as they have low wound healing capacity. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the long-term globally. The increase in volume of surgeries is expected to have major impact in long-term as wound care products are used in almost every types of surgical process. This leads to their effective impact in the long term basis. In addition to that, increase in road accidents is expected to have high impact in the long term as injuries require proper treatment to prevent worsening of wounds.

Global Wound Care Product Market: Scope of the Report

The global wound care product market is segmented on the basis of type of product, type of wound, type of application, based on end user and also geographically. On the basis of type of product, the market is segmented into advanced wound care products, wound closure products and traditional wound care products. In 2017, the advanced wound care segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue of the global wound care product market. Furthermore, demand for advanced wound care product is expected to increase during the forecast period. On the basis of type of wound, the global wound care product market is further bisected into acute wound & chronic wound. Based on the application, the market is categorized into surgical wound, ulcer and burn. Based on end user type, the market is further segmented into Inpatient & Outpatient facilities.

Geographically, the global wound care product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world The U.S. was the largest country for global wound care market which holds over 34.1% share in 2017 and is expected to continue being the largest market during the forecast period. Presence of many end users including patients, hospitals, clinics, and medical stores supports the growth of the global wound care market in the country. However, presence of several emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Global Wound Care Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in skincare product market are adopting different expansion & innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. For instance, In November 2016, Coloplast acquired a privately held company, Comfort Medical, for USD160 million. Comfort Medical is a U.S. dealer of catheters and ostomy supplies. The acquisition has been made to expand Coloplast’s product portfolio across the U.S. market. Likewise In July 2016, Acelity L.P. Inc. announced the availability of BIOSORB Gelling Fibre Dressing in the U.S. The dressing is used for a variety of wounds including exuding surgical wounds that exude fluid, traumatic wounds, partial thickness burns and oncology wounds.

Market Segmentation: Global wound care Product Market

By type of product

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced wound dressing

Foam dressing

Hydrocolloid dressing

Film dressing

Hydrogel dressing

Collagen dressing

Others

By type of wound

Chronic wound

Acute wound

By application

Surgical wound

Ulcer

Burn

In addition, the report provides analysis of the urology surgical instrument market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

