Global Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Prolonged usage of medical devices results in adverse factors including wearing out of these devices, rise in infections, development of microbes, and increase in friction and corrosion. In order to counter these adverse effects, medical devices are coated. Different types of surface-coating technologies are implemented to prevent this. The global wound care and medical device coatings market will reach 12.59 billion USD by 2025 from 8.35 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market owing to high adoption of advanced surgical treatments, increasing awareness regarding commercially available products, and development of health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific will grow at high rate due to rising demand for coatings in cardiovascular devices and dentistry segments.

Drivers vs Constraints

Technological advancements such as introduction of fluorinated, silver, and spin coatings and usage of hydroxyapatite and micro-blasting technique are driving the market growth. Increase in the global demand and rise in funding for advancements in technology are further boosting the market. On the other hand, rise in cost of health care devices, volatile raw material prices, and stringent government regulations are hindering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Covalon Technologies announced that it will be featuring its commercially available platform technologies, including the recently launched Centaur™ coating as first-time exhibitors at North America’s largest annual MedTech event.

