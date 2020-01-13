Global Workforce Management Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Workforce Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Workforce management is a process that maximizes competency and performance level for an organization. The processes comprises activities required to sustain a productive workforce like human resource management, field service management, data collection, budgeting, forecasting, analytics and scheduling. Workforce management is a combined set of processes that an organization uses to optimize productivity of its employees on different levels. It provides collective set of performance based software and tools to support front line supervisors, corporate management, store managers, and workers across distribution, manufacturing, retail and transportation operations.

In 2018, the global Workforce Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos Incorporated

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Workforce Software Group Inc.

Nice Systems

Active Ops Limited

Nice Systems Inc.

Infor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Workforce Scheduling

Time & Attendance Management

Embedded Analytics

Absence Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workforce Management Market Size

2.2 Workforce Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Workforce Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Workforce Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Workforce Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Workforce Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workforce Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workforce Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

