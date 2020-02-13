Global Womens Footwear Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Global Womens Footwear Market:

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, for fashion, protection against the environment, and adornment. Womens footwear may include heels, boots, sneakers, sandals and others.

Due to change of global major consumer market, the center of sandal manufacturing industry shift to the areas where the labor cost is low, such as China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

With the improvement of living standards and the progress of material technology, the functions of sandals shift from the single protection aspect to comfortable aspect and healthcare aspect, the fashion style sandals are more and more welcomed by young generation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Womens Footwear market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71300 million by 2024, from US$ 63300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Womens Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Womens Footwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Womens Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Athletic Sandals

Comfort Sandals

Dress Sandals

Espadrilles

Flat Sandals

Flip Flops

Gladiator Sandals

Outdoor Sandals

Slides

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Casual Occasion

Outdoor Occasion

Formal Occasion

Athletic Occasion

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

…….

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Belle

Daphne

Cbanner

Havaianas

Skechers

Birkenstock

Aerosoles

Teva

STACCATO

Rieker

BASTO

ST& SAT

KISS CAT

Crocs

ECCO

Decker

C&J Clark

GEOX

Fergie

Dr. Scholl’s

Adidas

Sam Edelman

Guess

Carlos

Naturalizer

B.O.C.

Madden Girl

Unlisted

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

