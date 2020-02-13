Global Womens Footwear Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Global Womens Footwear Market:
Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, for fashion, protection against the environment, and adornment. Womens footwear may include heels, boots, sneakers, sandals and others.
Due to change of global major consumer market, the center of sandal manufacturing industry shift to the areas where the labor cost is low, such as China, Vietnam and Indonesia.
With the improvement of living standards and the progress of material technology, the functions of sandals shift from the single protection aspect to comfortable aspect and healthcare aspect, the fashion style sandals are more and more welcomed by young generation.
According to this study, over the next five years the Womens Footwear market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71300 million by 2024, from US$ 63300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Womens Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Womens Footwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Womens Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Athletic Sandals
Comfort Sandals
Dress Sandals
Espadrilles
Flat Sandals
Flip Flops
Gladiator Sandals
Outdoor Sandals
Slides
Segmentation by application:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Casual Occasion
Outdoor Occasion
Formal Occasion
Athletic Occasion
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
…….
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Belle
Daphne
Cbanner
Havaianas
Skechers
Birkenstock
Aerosoles
Teva
STACCATO
Rieker
BASTO
ST& SAT
KISS CAT
Crocs
ECCO
Decker
C&J Clark
GEOX
Fergie
Dr. Scholl’s
Adidas
Sam Edelman
Guess
Carlos
Naturalizer
B.O.C.
Madden Girl
Unlisted
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Womens Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Womens Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Womens Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Womens Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Womens Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
