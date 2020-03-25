Global Women Health Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Women Health Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Women’s Health Market

Overview

The global women’s health market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Women health refers to the health problems that are unique to a women anatomy such as issues related to pregnancy, menopause, and female organs. Even though slightly less than half of the world’s population is female, historically medical research neglect the health needs of women, other than reproductive issues due to gender-differentiated access to medical treatment. However, women’s health issues have attained higher international perceptibility in recent decades. Recently there have been significant changes in government and private support of women’s health research, in regulations, policies and the organization of research efforts.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792068-global-women-health-market-2019-2026

Global Women’s Health Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the women’s health market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of health related disorders in females. Also, increase in initiatives by governments and various organizations to care for female health and the rise in investment in R&D is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Institute Of Cancer Research (AICR), breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall. There were over 2 million new cases in 2018. It is also estimated that 61,880 women in the United States would develop uterine cancer in 2019. With the increase government initiative to spread awareness about the contraception and fertility to restrict the population growth, particularly in developing economies, is expected to propel the women’s health market. In developed economies, most women have stopped using contraceptive pill due to side effects such as endometriosis, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, menorrhagia, alopecia, and hirsutism has increased the use of IUDs and implants. Increasing awareness about alternative methods will fuel the market growth. However, the patent expiry of most of the female healthcare related drugs and stringent regulatory guidelines may hinder the market progress.

Global Women’s Health Market – Segment Analysis

By treatment type, the women’s health market is segmented into hormonal and non-hormonal treatments. Hormonal treatment (HRT) is further divided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. Non- hormonal treatment is further divided into targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and others. Non- hormonal segment holds the most significant share in 2018, owing as most preferred treatment as it has many advantages and fewer side effects. An NIH-sponsored Women’s Health Initiative study on postmenopausal health suggested that HRT could raise cardiovascular and breast cancer risks. As a result, many women turned to alternative options. Though new interpretations of the WHI data and follow-up research have produced a more nuanced picture of the risks and benefits HRT, non- hormonal treatments are still preferred.

By Diseases Indication, the women’s health market is segmented into cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and others. The post-menopausal syndrome, contraception, and urinary tract infections hold the most significant shares collectively which minimal share difference among them. However, contraceptive accounts of the substantial segment of the market and are expected to remain dominant, and it can be attributed to the rising awareness of birth control methods. Reproductive and urinary system related problems are the significant conditions affecting women’s health worldwide According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 50 % of women report having had a UTI at some point in their lives. 30% of all the post-menopausal women in Europe and the U.S. are prone to osteoporosis, and in general, women are more prone to urinary tract infections when compared to men.

Global Women’s Health Market– Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global Women’s Health Market, and it is primarily attributed to the prevalence of cancer in women of this region, increasing the incidence of lifestyle-related health disorders. Increase in population of older women in this region which leads to various health issues such as postmenopausal osteoporosis and endometriosis is one of the key factors boosting demand for women’s health market. For instance, nearly 15% of the female population of North America is aged above 65 years, and they experience various physiological and emotional issues owing to hormonal changes. Moreover, the higher awareness in developed regions such as the U.S., high healthcare expenditure, the presence of research facilities and labs, and rise in preference for using biologics in women are some of the critical factors that can be attributed to the dominance of the region. In addition, favorable government regulations in countries such as the U.S., are likely to accelerate the growth of this segment in the area.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing population in emerging countries will lead to increased demand for products. The growing geriatric female population coupled with the economic growth are expected to create many opportunities in the women’s health market for crucial payers. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure boosts women’s health market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Women’s Health Market– Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are another ways the leading players improve their market presence. Emergence of multiple new drugs is expected to provide a competitive edge to key players in the global women’s health market.

Feb. 2019, Advantia Health announced that it acquired Heartland Women’s Healthcare, an OB-GYN practice with 25 locations across Missouri and southern Illinois.

Feb. 2019, Today, Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic laser and light source technologies, announced that it has received an expansion of the clearances for their medical device license issued by Health Canada for their diVa product to include a new indication “for the treatment of the symptoms of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM)” in peri and post-menopausal women.

November 2018, the Daring Circle was launched to support entrepreneurs attempting to apply new technologies to improve women’s access to healthcare services. Pharmaceutical company Sanofi and insurer AXA, in collaboration with partners like Google and banking group BNP Paribas, are leading the coalition.

October 2018, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the oral prescription medication Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone). Bijuva contains bioidentical estradiol and progesterone.

Feb 2018, CVC Capital Partners acquired the international women’s health assets from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The new company, called Theramex, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. Headquartered in London, UK, the company will market a broad range of innovative, branded and branded generic products across 50 countries around the world.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792068-global-women-health-market-2019-2026

Why Purchase the Report?

Visualize the composition of the global Women’s Health Market across each indication, in terms of type and treatment options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in global Women’s Health Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global Women’s Health Market – level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

GLOBAL WOMEN’S HEALTH MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

GLOBAL WOMEN’S HEALTH MARKET -KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Trends and Developments

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Epidemiology

3.5. Key Developments

GLOBAL WOMEN’S HEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. By Treatment Type

4.1.1. Hormonal Treatment

4.1.1.1. Estrogen Therapy

4.1.1.2. Progestin Therapy

4.1.1.3. Combination Therapy

4.1.1.4. Thyroid Replacement Therapy

4.1.1.5. Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

4.1.1.6. Others

4.1.2. Non-Hormonal Treatment

4.1.2.1. Targeted Therapy Drugs

4.1.2.2. Antibiotics

4.1.2.3. Bisphosphonates

4.1.2.4. Others

4.2. By Diseases Indication

4.2.1. Cancer

4.2.2. Hypothyroidism

4.2.3. Post-Menopausal Syndrome

4.2.4. Osteoporosis

4.2.5. Contraceptive

4.2.6. Uterine Fibroid

4.2.7. Urinary Tract Infection

4.2.8. Others

GLOBAL WOMEN’S HEALTH MARKET -BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Geographic Overview

5.2. North America

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.2.3. Mexico

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. U.K.

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Rest of Europe

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. China

5.5.2. India

5.5.3. Japan

5.5.4. Australia

5.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6. Rest of World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Competitive Scenario

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Pfizer Inc.

7.2. Merck & Co.

7.3. Sanofi

7.4. Eli Lilly and Company

7.5. Bayer HealthCare

7.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.7. Novartis

7.8. Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical

7.9. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

7.10. AstraZeneca

APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)