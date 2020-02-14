Global Wireless EV Chargers Market Consumption by Size, Share and Product Type 2018-2025

This industry study presents the global Wireless EV Chargers market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Wireless EV Chargers production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Wireless EV Chargers in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Global Wireless EV Chargers market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless EV Chargers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Witricity Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Evatran Group Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Elix Wireless

HEVO Power

Wireless EV Chargers Breakdown Data by Type

By Component

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

By Charging Type

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

Wireless EV Chargers Breakdown Data by Application

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Wireless EV Chargers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless EV Chargers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless EV Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Base Charging Pad

1.4.3 Power Control Unit

1.4.4 Vehicle Charging Pad

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless EV Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

1.5.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless EV Chargers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wireless EV Chargers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Wireless EV Chargers Production 2013-2025

2.2 Wireless EV Chargers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wireless EV Chargers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Wireless EV Chargers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Wireless EV Chargers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Wireless EV Chargers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Wireless EV Chargers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wireless EV Chargers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wireless EV Chargers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wireless EV Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wireless EV Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wireless EV Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Wireless EV Chargers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Wireless EV Chargers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

