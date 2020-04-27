Global Wireless Charging Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Wireless Charging Market by Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency (RF), and Others), and Industry Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market The Wireless Charging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a consuming device without wires or cables. Wireless charging devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. In addition, it provides efficient, cost-effective, and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Moreover, it maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure that all types of devices (handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others) are charged and readily available for use.

Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development of portable electronics and wearables market, and frequent need of harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the wireless charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and increase in Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

The global wireless charging market is segmented into technology, industry, and region. The technology segment is further divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others. The market based on industry includes electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Based on region, the market is studied across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Inductive

– Resonant

– Radio Frequency (RF)

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

