Global Wireless Audio Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Wireless technology is beneficial for the overall growth of the global semiconductor and electronics industry. The wireless technology is mainly used in audio device and audio streaming device to get the music streaming.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wireless Audio in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the wireless connectivity continues to remain an important feature of audio products, Wireless Audio industry grow quickly in recent years.

Currently

Wireless Audio industry has historically had a rapid growth driven primarily by growth in smartphone and tablet. Other driving factors include the development of Bluetooth and WIFI technology. Bluetooth and WIFI has become a basic functionality in audio products.

America is the largest region, larger than the next largest, the Asia Pacific region in 2016. Soundbars and wireless speaker which widely used in home accounted for approximately 45.98% of US shipments. The major brand of Wireless Audio in US market include Bose, Harman, Philips, Sennheiser Electronic, Apple, Sony, Shure, Vizio, VOXX, DEI, LogiTech, Boston Acoustics, Sonos, YAMAHA, Plantronics, Jabra, Amazon, Google and other brand. Their products are manufactured from the original design and contract manufacturers in Asia.

Meanwhile, with the growth of smartphone shipment in Asia, Wireless Audio will have a fast growth in Asia region, the ODMs may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The worldwide market for Wireless Audio is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly Xx% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach Xx Million US$ In 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple(Beats)

LG

Bose

SAMSUNG(Harman)

Logitech?Jaybird?

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sonos

DEI

Vizio

Boston

Sony

Shure

VOXX

Philips

YAMAHA

Jabra

Amazon

Google

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers

Wireless Headphones& Earphones

Wireless Microphone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer and Home

Commercial

Automotive

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wireless Audio market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wireless Audio Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wireless Audio, with sales, revenue, and price of Wireless Audio, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wireless Audio, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wireless Audio market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wireless Audio sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Audio Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Audio by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Audio by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Audio by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Wireless Audio by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Audio Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Audio Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Wireless Audio Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

