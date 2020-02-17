Global Wire and Cable Polymers Market Intelligence and Forecast by 2018-2023

Typical cable wire, cable isolation and jackets consist of an isolated wire conductor (usually copper) and jacket containing the isolated wire or wires. Isolation of conduction material is applied between the conductor and the ground for electrical isolation. Jacket is used for mechanical, chemical and electrical protection over conductor insulations or cable core. Wire and cable insulation has a wide range of polymers. Natural, butyl and styrene-butadiene rubber are the oldest materials. Cross-linked polyethylene, silicone rubber, elastomers of ethylene and thermoplastic elastomers are new materials.

The first line of moisture, mechanical, flame and chemical protection of a cable is the cable jacket. In particular, the shield and conductors inside the cable are protected by a jacket. During and after installation, the jacket protect the cable against mechanical damage. Cable jackets are not designed to replace armors reinforced by internal cable, but are capable of providing a fairly high but limited protection method. Cable jackets also provide protection against moisture, chemical, UV and ozone.

On account of rising applications of wires, electrification, and urbanization, the global wire and polymers market is poised to grow. The growth of these products on the market is driven by high demand in different applications. However, because of their higher relative costs and incapacity for the requirements of the demanding applications the adoption of wire and cable insulation and jacketing products is low. This is a major impediment to the growth of the wire and cable polymers market in the coming years.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for wire and cable polymers and an analysis of global market trends using data from 2017, which is considered to be the base year, and estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023, with projections of CAGR during the forecast period. Market estimates are provided in terms of volume and value. The estimated values presented are total revenues by polymer manufacturers for wire and cable, and the presented volumes refer to market consumption of polymers by wire and cable industries.

The report includes a discussion of the technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global wire and cable polymers market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes product types such as thermoplastic resins, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoset elastomers and plastic/polymer optic fibers. The product types are further divided into subsegments such as thermoplastic resins (fluoropolymers, polyamide, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyethylene and copolymers, among others), thermoplastic elastomers (styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic vulcanizate and others) and thermoset elastomers (natural rubber and synthetic rubber). It also includes commentary on end-use industries such as electronics, power, building, communications and automotive.

The report concludes with a special focus, offered via detailed profiles, on the key players in the global wire and cable polymers market.

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 12 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for wire and cable polymers within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Insight into the market potential for wire and cable polymers and quantitative and qualitative study of the market by material type, end user industry, application area and geographical region

– Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are affecting the wire and cable polymers market

– Examination of vendor landscape and analysis of salient trends characterizing the cabling market

– Coverage of various synthetic polymers available in the market and their application in varied industries such as electronics, power, building, communication, automotive and others

– Detailed profiles of the major manufacturers of wire and cable polymers including 3M, BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil, Lubrizol Corp., Polyone Corp. and Trelleborg Co.

