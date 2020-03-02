Global Wiper Device Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 2018-2025

Global Wiper Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wiper Device.

This industry study presents the global Wiper Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Wiper Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Wiper Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, Denso, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Denso

DOGA

Federal-Mogul

TRICO Products

Valeo

AM Equipment

ASMO

B. Hepworth

Britax PSV Wipers

Cleveland Ignition

Dongyang Mechatronics

Exalto

FERAL

Hella KGaA Hueck

Jacobs Radio

JAMAK Fabrication

Je Ni International

Knorr-Bremse

LAP Electrical

Mitsuba

Motgum Perczynski I Godlewscy

Wiper Device Breakdown Data by Type

Wiper Drive Gear

Wiper Wheel Box

Windshield Wash Pump

Wiper Motor

Wiper Switch

Washer Jet

Others

Wiper Device Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Car

Passenger Car

Others

Wiper Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wiper Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wiper Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wiper Drive Gear

1.4.3 Wiper Wheel Box

1.4.4 Windshield Wash Pump

1.4.5 Wiper Motor

1.4.6 Wiper Switch

1.4.7 Washer Jet

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wiper Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Car

1.5.3 Passenger Car

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wiper Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wiper Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Wiper Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Wiper Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wiper Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Wiper Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Wiper Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Wiper Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Wiper Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wiper Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wiper Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wiper Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wiper Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wiper Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Wiper Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Wiper Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

