Global Wine Market: Global Wine Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Treasury Wine Estates, The Wine Group, Diageo, Constellation Brands and E&J Gallo

Description:

It is exceedingly popular in the European countries and they introduced the world to wine. Wine is not one of the cheaper liquors, the main consumers are the rich and the upper middle class. It is popular and commonly consumed at social gatherings.

Market dynamics:

Some of the factors that drive the market are consumption habits of wine, changing lifestyles, highly disposable incomes, rapid urbanization and popularity amongst the aged, who prefer wine over other stronger liquors.

Also, the wine production in developing countries and new markets is increasing rapidly, which is benefitting the industry. Overall, the consumption of wine is increasing all across the world. The main reason behind this is the increasing consumption of wine by the younger generation.

Some adverse factors which inhibit the growth of the industry are heavy taxations and rigorous rules which are laid down by the governments of many countries. Also, the growth of popularity of craft beer and many other spirits has impacted the industry significantly. The craft beer industry has grown 500% in value over the last ten years and the growth of the wine industry is not significant enough to counter this huge number.

Market segmentation:

The Wine Market is segmented into five categories based on taste, style, colour, body type and geography. Taste wise, wine can be classified into dry, medium and sweet wine. The wine market is segmented into still wine, sparkling wine, dessert wine and fortified wine. Still wine accounts for the majority of the market share while Sparkling wine is touted to have the most growth as it is a celebration wine. According to body type wine is segmented into light, medium and heavy and according to colour it is segmented into red wine, white wine and rose wine. Still wine and sparkling wine account for the two major segments of the market.

Geographical Analysis:

Regionally, the European Union leads the markets in wine production, consumption and trading. They account for nearly half of the global market. Italy, Spain and France are the predominant countries in the production of wine. North America is another major region and USA alone holds the distinction of having the highest per capita wine consumption and the average annual consumption by the population here is 12 litres per person. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with India, China and Japan being the major markets.

Key Players:

The key players in the industry are Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Treasury Wine Estates, The Wine Group, Diageo, Constellation Brands and E&J Gallo.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Wine Market segments

Global Wine Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Wine Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Wine Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Wine Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

