Global Wind Turbine Blade Industry Market 2018 – Research Findings and Market Research

In this report, we analyze the Wind Turbine Blade industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2011 to 2016. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2011 to 2016. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2016-2021.

At the same time, we classify different Wind Turbine Blade based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. Whats more, the Wind Turbine Blade industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Data source: customs database, industry association, expert interview and network information, etc.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Wind Turbine Blade

1.1 Brief Introduction of Wind Turbine Blade

1.1.1 Definition of Wind Turbine Blade

1.1.2 Development of Wind Turbine Blade Industry

1.2 Classification of Wind Turbine Blade

1.2.1 Type One

1.2.2 Type Two

1.2.3 Type Three

1.3 Status of Wind Turbine Blade Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of Wind Turbine Blade

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Wind Turbine Blade

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Wind Turbine Blade

2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Wind Turbine Blade

2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of Wind Turbine Blade

2.3 Downstream Applications of Wind Turbine Blade

2.3.1 Application 1

2.3.2 Application 2

2.3.3 Application 3

3 Manufacturing Technology of Wind Turbine Blade

3.1 Development of Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Technology

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wind Turbine Blade

3.3 Trends of Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wind Turbine Blade

4.1 General Electric Company

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 Siemens

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

4.3 Sinoi

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.3.4 Contact Information

4.4 Suzlon Energy & Natural Resources

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.4.4 Contact Information

4.5 Acciona

4.5.1 Company Profile

4.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.5.4 Contact Information

4.6 Enercon

4.6.1 Company Profile

4.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.6.4 Contact Information

4.7 Nordex

4.7.1 Company Profile

4.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.7.4 Contact Information

4.8 Vestas Wind Systems

4.8.1 Company Profile

4.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.8.4 Contact Information

4.9 SANY

4.9.1 Company Profile

4.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.9.4 Contact Information

4.10 Sinoma International

4.10.1 Company Profile

4.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.10.4 Contact Information

