Global Wi-Fi Modules 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

— Wi-Fi Modules Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wi-Fi Modules – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
A Wi-Fi Module is an independent system on a chip (SoC) integrated with transmission control & internet protocol stack that enables microcontrollers to provide access to the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that helps connect various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home appliances including air-conditioner, water heater, television, washing machine, and others, to the internet.
Wifi Module industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Chinese sales volume accounted for more than 48.55% of the total sales volume of global Wifi Module in 2017. Murata Electronics is the world leading manufacturers in global Wifi Module market with the market share of 18.07%, in terms of revenue.
The global Wi-Fi Modules market is valued at 5460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wi-Fi Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wi-Fi Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Murata Electronics
USI
Taiyo Yuden
AzureWave
TI
Silicon Labs
LSR
RF-LINK
Broadlink
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Xiaomi
MXCHIP
Silex Technology
Microchip Technology
Longsys
Particle
HF
Adafruit
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Universal Wi-Fi Module
Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module
Embedded Wi-Fi Module
Segment by Application
Smart Appliances
Handheld Mobile Devices
Medical and Industrial Testing
Instruments
Smart Grid
Router
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Wi-Fi Modules Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wi-Fi Modules
1.2 Wi-Fi Modules Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Universal Wi-Fi Module
1.2.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module
1.2.4 Embedded Wi-Fi Module
1.3 Wi-Fi Modules Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wi-Fi Modules Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Smart Appliances
1.3.3 Handheld Mobile Devices
1.3.4 Medical and Industrial Testing
1.3.5 Instruments
1.3.6 Smart Grid
1.3.7 Router
1.3 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market Size
1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wi-Fi Modules Business
7.1 Murata Electronics
7.1.1 Murata Electronics Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Murata Electronics Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 USI
7.2.1 USI Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 USI Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Taiyo Yuden
7.3.1 Taiyo Yuden Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Taiyo Yuden Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 AzureWave
7.4.1 AzureWave Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 AzureWave Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 TI
7.5.1 TI Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 TI Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Silicon Labs
7.6.1 Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 LSR
7.7.1 LSR Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 LSR Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 RF-LINK
7.8.1 RF-LINK Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 RF-LINK Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Broadlink
7.9.1 Broadlink Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Broadlink Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Advantech B+B SmartWorx
7.10.1 Advantech B+B SmartWorx Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Advantech B+B SmartWorx Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Xiaomi
7.12 MXCHIP
7.13 Silex Technology
7.14 Microchip Technology
7.15 Longsys
7.16 Particle
7.17 HF
7.18 Adafruit
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: 841 198 5042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-wi-fi-modules-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/486076
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 486076