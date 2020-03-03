Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market 2019 : Technological Breakthroughs and Driving Factors by Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market report [5 Year Forecast 2019-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The worldwide market for Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 20500 million US$ in 2024, from 16000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

