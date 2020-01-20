Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Wi-Fi Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

The use of Wi-Fi chipset has grown largely across the globe, as it helps in connecting two or more devices through wireless communication in a limited area. These chipsets are used in WLAN cards, adapters, computers, mobile phones, and laptops to transfer data at a high speed. Nowadays various devices such as digital printers, digital cameras, video-game consoles, and other smart devices are available with inbuilt Wi-Fi technology, which means that increasing demand for these devices will simultaneously boost the demand for Wi-Fi chipset. The demand for Wi-Fi chipset is increasing due to rising adoption of advanced technologies that help in transferring data instantly and consume low power. Moreover, the rising demand for virtual reality, WiGig in multimedia streaming, and enterprise applications, which require wireless docking and high speed is creating high demand for Wi-Fi chipsets.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is classified on the basis of application and IEEE standards. Personal computers, smartphones, access point equipment, tablets, smart-home devices, and others are the key segments under the application category. High demand for smartphones integrated with Wi-Fi System on Chip (SoC) technology is projected to be the key driver of the smartphone segment during the forecast tenure.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi chipset market, covering drivers and restraints. Furthermore it presents insights into trends and opportunities affecting growth of the market. The report also elucidates geographical analysis with in-depth analysis of segments derived through factual knowledge.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market is rising number of smart cities in developing economies. Mostly, countries in Asia Pacific are working on building smart cities on a large scale. Technological advancements in Wi-Fi technology and increasing usage of Wi-Fi in homes, offices, and in public places have grown the demand for Wi-Fi technology immensely. In addition, growing number of people under the middle-income group in developing economies is driving the need for smart cities. For instance, smart-city plans in India and China where there are hundreds of projects costing in billions are expected to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi technology. Various global conglomerate such as RailTel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Google, and IBM and are working on Wi-Fi network management for the smart city projects.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Geographic Analysis

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is expected to witness high growth in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share in terms of revenue in the global Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. The rising demand for smartphones and tablets with integrated Wi-Fi technology in China and India is one of the key factors favoring growth in this market. Availability of public Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity in these countries is also growing demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, increasing use of Wi-Fi technology in retail, healthcare, and manufacturing in Asia Pacific has contributed to the market dominance of this region.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Competition

The report gives a detailed analysis of competitive landscape in the global 3D display market. Some of the prominent players in the global Wi-Fi chipset market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Stmicroelectronics N.V. Mediatek, Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

