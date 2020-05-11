Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2022

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Whole Slide Imaging Market for the period of 2016-2022 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Whole Slide Imaging is the digital slide is produced by acquiring a digital image of an entire glass and is used to convert glass slides into digital slides so that they can be shared, analyzed, managed on a computer from a remote location. This has resulted in most promising avenues in digital pathology and even cheaper, better and faster prediction of important diseases.

End-user/Technology

Whole slides can be used to analyze specimens on a computer workstation instead of the microscope

An image can be analyzed by using Stereo Investigator or Neurolucida

WSI can be used to render primary diagnosis from eosin stained tissues and scanned hematoxylin from slides

This process is also used to review routine slides from remote location or frozen sections for consultation or interpretation

Market Dynamics

This market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of virtual slides in place of physical slides due to growing research on drugs and technological advances made in whole slide imaging. Automation in pathology is the major driving force of this market, along with areduction in the cost of diagnosis and fast, accurate pathology tests result. But the market may be restrained due to thehigh cost incurred by maintenance contracts, scanners,and IT support. Also pending regulatory approvals and reimbursement issues pose a problem.

Market Segmentation

The whole slide imaging market can be segmented in terms of product and applications/end users. On the basis of product segment, it can be segmented into

On the basis of end users, it can be segmented into

Thyroid

Cardiology

Lymphoma

Neurology

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global whole slides market can be segmented into 5 regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Among these, North American market accounts for the largest revenue generation. But the Asia-Pacific market is growing at an increasing rate and along with MEA, it comprises about 20% of the global market share.

Key Players

Some key players include Definiens AG, Siemens, Leica Microsystems, Mikroscan Technologies, Omnyx LLC, Digipath Inc., Philips Healthcare, CardiArc Ltd, Gamma Medica Inc.etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

