Global White Tea Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

White tea is one of the varieties of tea which consists of young and least processed leaves of Camellia sinensis. It is made from juvenile buds, when the plant is in its primary growth phase. The beverage is soothing and nearly pale yellow in color and identified by mellow floral-fruity flavor, though its name comes from the small white hair present on the buds. White tea is also used in various other industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals etc. White Tea possess various properties such as anti-microbial properties, anti-oxidants, etc. hence have various health benefits.

White Tea Market: Drivers and Restraints

As tea market is witnessing a remarkable growth all over the world, the White Tea Market is also going parallel to the tea market. Although White Tea is not much popular, but steadily White Tea Market is getting the pace. The White Tea Market is driven by its health benefits and its medicinal properties. It contains anti-oxidants and high levels of caffeine. White Tea beverage accounts to reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases and various other problems. Another key driver for white tea market is its medicinal use in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

White tea is the least processed tea, hence it takes less time and labor to process it, which accounts to drive the White Tea Market. Because the processing is minimum, White tea comes up with more natural benefits.

The key producers of White tea are China and India, unfortunately other countries have to depend on the exports, hence could be considered as a restraint. Less awareness about white tea products may also hamper the market.

White Tea Market: Segmentation

White tea market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, flavors and origin.

Based on the product type, the white tea market is segmented into white peony white tea, silver needle white tea, Darjeeling White Tea, Moonlight White Tea, Shou Mei White Tea, White Matcha Tea. White peony white tea is made by first and second tips of the tea stem and are of the best quality while Silver needle white tea is the most expensive white tea which is made from the single tip of the tea stem. These tips when dried looks like silver needles. White Matcha is grown in Kenya.

Based upon the applications, the white tea market is segmented into the beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and toiletries. White tea is used as a non-alcoholic beverage drink that is consumed often and creates the major market. White tea possess anti-microbial properties, so can be used in pharmaceutical industry. Anti-ageing and anti-oxidant properties of White Tea are useful in cosmetic industries. White tea extract can be used as anti-ageing ingredient in cosmetic products. White tea can be used in toiletries such as sanitizing soaps as it possess the antibiotic properties which help in cleaning the hands.

Based upon the flavors, white tea market is segmented into the flowery and fruity flavors. Flowery flavor is Smooth, creamy and possess buttery taste. It is made using white peony white tea while Fruity flavor is formed using Silver needle white tea which is very delicate, smooth and have sweet flavor with fruity tones.

On the basis of variety, White tea market is segmented into conventional white tea and Organic white tea.

White Tea Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions global White Tea Market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

Western Europe is the leading consumer of the White Tea products followed by North America. Latin America also possess a large White Tea Market. Middle East and Africa also have a large numbers of import data for White tea. Japan is also becoming a large White Tea Market and expected to grow in forecast period.

Asia Pacific White Tea Market is expected to grow during the forecast period because people are getting more health conscious and are keen to consume healthy beverages.

The recent trend is people are looking for more health beneficiary beverages to combat with changing environment and lifestyle.

White Tea Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in white tea market are Zejiang Tea Group co. Ltd, Vicony Teas Company, Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech co. Ltd, Subodh Brothers Pvt. Ltd, Goenka Brothers and few regional players.