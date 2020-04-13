Global White Box Servers Market Share, Size, Trend, Leading Player, Application and Forecast to 2023

Global White Box Servers Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of White Box Servers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. White Box Servers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on.

The White Box Servers market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Segmentation by application:

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

The consumption, sales, value, market share, etc. of each individual product is covered in the global White Box Servers market research report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Regional analysis provides the information to the customer as to which region is the largest consumer and which is the fastest growing consumer. The regional segmentation of the White Box Servers market is as follows:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The data from the top players in the global White Box Servers market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time.

Some of the Points cover in Global White Box Servers Market Research Report is:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global White Box Servers Industry by Players

4 White Box Servers Industry by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global White Box Servers Industry Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

