Global Whey Protein Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.

Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.

The global Whey Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whey Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Whey Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agropur

Arla Foods

Fonterra

Milk Specialties

Glanbia

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Sports Supplements

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Market size by Product

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Others

Market size by End User

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Whey Protein Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa,

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Whey Protein status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Whey Protein manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whey Protein :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whey Protein market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

