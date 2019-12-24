Global Wheel Weight Revenue Is Nearly 643 M USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Wheel Weight Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In the last several years, Global market of Wheel Weight developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 3.04% during 2014 to 2019. In 2018, Global Revenue of Wheel Weight is nearly 643 M USD; the actual sales are about 6080 M Unit.

The global average price of Wheel Weight is in the decreasing trend, from 114.6 USD/K Unit in 2014 to 105.7 USD/K Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wheel Weight includes Clip-On Wheel Weights and the Adhesive Wheel Weights, and the proportion of Adhesive Wheel Weights in 2018 is about 50.24%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2014 to 2018.

Wheel Weight is widely used in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle and Motorcycle. The most proportion of Wheel Weight is used in Passenger?Vehicle, and the proportion of sales in 2018 is 67.1%. The trend of Passenger?Vehicle is increasing.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50.67% in 2018. Following Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.7%.

This report focuses on the Wheel Weight in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

