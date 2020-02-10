Global Wheat Gluten Isolate Market: An Excellent Answer to a Highly Demanding Market 2019-2024

The Report “Wheat Gluten Isolate Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Wheat gluten protein is the natural protein extracted from wheat (flour) by kneading the wheat (flour), agglomerating the gluten into an elastic network, a dough, and then washing out the starch.It is pale yellow, which contented protein up to 75% to 85%, a nutrient-rich plant protein resources with viscosity, Elasticity, extensibility, film-forming and liposuction. Gluten is an excellent dough improver. It is widely used in the production of bread, noodles and instant noodles. It can also be used as a water retaining agent in meat products, the fundamental raw materials of high-grade aquatic feed.

Scope of the Report:

Wheat gluten isolate is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten isolate has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc.

The USA production of wheat gluten isolate will reach 320 K MT by the end of year 2016. For demand market of wheat gluten isolate, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

The North America production of wheat gluten isolate will reach 127 K MT by the end of year 2016. There are many wheat gluten isolate manufacturers in North America. The production of wheat gluten reaches 127 K MT in 2016 from 101 K MT in 2011 in North America. MGP Ingrediens, ADM and Cargill are leading manufacturers in North America.

With the development of wheat gluten isolate, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future. Wheat gluten industry now has not closed to mature, but the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Wheat Gluten Isolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wheat Gluten Isolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MGP Ingredients

Manildra

ADM

Roquette

Cargill

White Energy

CropEnergies

Crespel & Deiters

Amilina

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optimal Grade

Sub-Optimal Grade

General Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Animal feed

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wheat Gluten Isolate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wheat Gluten Isolate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wheat Gluten Isolate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wheat Gluten Isolate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wheat Gluten Isolate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wheat Gluten Isolate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheat Gluten Isolate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wheat Gluten Isolate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Wheat Gluten Isolate Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wheat Gluten Isolate by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Wheat Gluten Isolate by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wheat Gluten Isolate by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Wheat Gluten Isolate by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Isolate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wheat Gluten Isolate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wheat Gluten Isolate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Wheat Gluten Isolate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

