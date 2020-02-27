Global Weight Management Supplements Market 2019 Regional-Outlook, Revenue, Growth, Business Opportunities and Recent Developments Till 2025

Growth in obesity cases, increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases is driving the demand for the Weight Management Supplements. They help in maintaining fitness without any need for a dietary meal or exercises, improve their immune system and build muscle mass.

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Abbott Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals PLC, Herbalife, Lovate Health Sciences, Oriflame, Atkins Nutritional, Nestle SA, Nutrisystem, Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, Amway, and White Heron Pharmaceutical.

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US. This is mainly due to the growing popularity of natural and organic ingredients for weight loss and also the presence of leading players is helping this region to maintain its leading position.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing obesity and diabetes are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Segmentation:

The global weight management supplement market is segmented by form, End users, distribution channel, and ingredients. By product type, the market has been segmented into a Soft gel, tablet, powder, and liquid. The powder segment occupies the major share in this segment, mainly due to the convenience of consuming it.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into Distribution Channel such as Drug Store, Health & Beauty Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Sales, and Other Sales Channel. The online sales channel is considered as the major among this segment as it facilitated the growth of these products, mainly due to due to ease of use and convenience.

