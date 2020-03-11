Global Weight Loss Market Research Report 2019: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions With Forecast By 2025

This report presents the worldwide Weight Loss market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Weight loss, in the context of medicine, health, or physical fitness, refers to a reduction of the total body mass, due to a mean loss of fluid, body fat or adipose tissue or lean mass, namely bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue. Weight loss can either occur unintentionally due to malnourishment or an underlying disease or arise from a conscious effort to improve an actual or perceived overweight or obese state. “Unexplained” weight loss that is not caused by reduction in calorific intake or exercise is called cachexia and may be a symptom of a serious medical condition. Intentional weight loss is commonly referred to as slimming.

Based on diet, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. In 2017, the beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the weight loss and weight management market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the growing diabetic population across the globe.

The Weight Loss market was valued at 172200 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 292700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Weight Loss.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atkins

Brunswick

Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Nutrisystem

Weight Watchers

Amer Sports

Apollo Endosurgery

Covidien (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Medtronic PLC)

Ediets.Com (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of as Seen on Tv)

Herbalife

Jenny Craig (Subsidiary of North Castle Partners)

Johnson Health Tech

Kellogg

Technogym

Gold’s Gym

Weight Loss Breakdown Data by Type

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Body Composition Analyzers

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

Noninvasive Surgical Equipment

Weight Loss Breakdown Data by Application

Man

Woman

Weight Loss Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Weight Loss status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Weight Loss manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To nalyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, andacquisitions in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Weight Loss Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Weight Loss Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fitness Equipment

1.4.3 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

1.4.4 Strength Training Equipment

1.4.5 Fitness Monitoring Equipment

1.4.6 Body Composition Analyzers

1.4.7 Surgical Equipment

1.4.8 Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

1.4.9 Noninvasive Surgical Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Weight Loss Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Man

1.5.3 Woman

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Weight Loss Market Size

2.1.1 Global Weight Loss Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Weight Loss Production 2013-2025

2.2 Weight Loss Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Weight Loss Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Weight Loss Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Weight Loss Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Weight Loss Market

2.4 Key Trends for Weight Loss Markets & Products

….Continued

