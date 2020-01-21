Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market (By Drug Type- Peripherally Acting Drugs and Centrally Acting Drugs. By Distribution Channel- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmaceutical Stores and Online Market. By Type- Over-The-Counter Drugs and Prescription Drugs. By Duration of Therapy- Short-Term Drugs and Long-Term Drugs) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Weight loss or obesity medications market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the weight loss or obesity medications market, by segmenting it based on by drugs type, by distribution channel, by type, by duration of therapy and regional demand. Rising concern in people regarding health problems due to obesity and over-weight, creates a huge demand for weight loss or obesity medicines. Growing incidences of lifestyle related diseases is also a prime factor augmenting the growth of weight loss or obesity medications market during the forecast period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by drug type, by distribution channel, by type and duration of therapy.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the weight loss or obesity medications market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Weight loss or obesity medications market.

The report provides the size of the Weight loss or obesity medications market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global weight loss or obesity medications market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The weight loss or obesity medications market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the weight loss or obesity medications market, split into regions. Based on, drug type, distribution channel, type and duration of therapy we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for weight loss or obesity medications. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of weight loss or obesity medications several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., Norgine B.V., Amway Enterprises, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and few likely to be named.

The global weight loss or obesity medications market has been segmented into:

Global Weight Loss or Obesity Medications Market: By Drug Type

• Peripherally Acting Drugs

• Centrally Acting Drugs

Global Weight Loss or Obesity Medications Market: By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/ Supermarket

• Pharmaceutical Stores

• Online Market

Global Weight Loss or Obesity Medications Market: By Type

• Over-The-Counter Drugs

• Prescription Drugs

Global Weight Loss or Obesity Medications Market: By Duration of Therapy

• Short-Term Drugs

• Long-Term Drugs

Global Weight Loss or Obesity Medications Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

