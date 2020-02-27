Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Choice Modeling, Segmentation Of Target Customers and Competitor Analysis by 2025

Latest Report on Weight Loss and Diet Management Market By Analytical Research Cognizance provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title“Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 201-2025″. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart related diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancers and Rising global burden of obesity and overweight are likely to boost the growth of Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market.

Scope of Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Reports –

Obesity and weight gain problems have always been a main fear impacting the health and fitness of the persons. Increasing levels of awareness among the calorie conscious consumers have opened up new opportunities in this Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market. The considerably high rate of new product entry in the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market requires industry participants to adopt active approaches. Furthermore, the larger chunk of the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market is not only driven by significant products such as fitness devices like wristwatches and food market, but also by added opportunities in the minor market such as for fitness accessories like Strong Elbow Sleeves, Weight Lifting Gloves, Red Line Knee Wraps and Animal Gym Bag. This forces further need to recognize clearly the characteristics and demand for the micro-markets, so as to obtain a complete view of the industry.

The global weight loss & weight management diet market includes food & beverages, meal replacements, weight loss supplements, green tea and low-calorie sweeteners. Food & beverages include low-calorie, high-fiber, low-sodium food, snack products, low-calorie beverages and other, which are consumed for maintaining the body weight. Meal replacements comprise protein bars, shakes, and other nutritional products that are consumed as a alternative for regular food items to decrease the total calorie intake. Weight loss supplements contain diet pills and other types of supplements. Low-calorie sweeteners such as stevia, aspartame, sucralose, saccharin and others are extensively used to sweeten food & beverages instead of sugar syrups.

Global weight loss & diet management market is segmented on the basis of diet, equipment, service, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of diet global weight loss & diet management market is segmented into meal, beverages, supplements and other. On the basis of equipment global weight loss & diet management market is segmented into fitness equipment, surgical equipment and other. On the basis of service global weight loss & diet management market is segmented into fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services, online weight loss programs and other. On the basis of distribution channel global weight loss & diet management market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health & beauty stores, online distribution and other.

The regions covered in global weight loss & diet management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global weight loss & diet management market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Reports –

Global weight loss & diet management market reports cover prominent players like GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife, Abbott Nutrition, Nestle SA, Danone, Glanbia, , Pepsico, Atkins Nutritionals, NutriSystem Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Creative Bioscience, Iovate Health Sciences, Nutrisystem, Ethicon, Apollo Endosurgery, Brunswick, Amer Sports, Johnson Health Technology, Technogym, Weight Watchers, VLCC Healthcare, Slimming World, The Golds Gym International, Duke Diet & Fitness Center, Kellogg Company, Medifast, Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., General Mills Incorporation, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, lpro Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AIDP Inc., AHD International, Acatris Inc., Zydus Cadilla Healthcare, Health Biotech Ltd., Olympus Corporation, 24 hours Fitness, Fitness First Group, Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Stepan, American Health, FANCL, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Amway (Nutrilite) and others.

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Dynamics –

Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, move towards consumption of fast food, and genetic factors are major reasons of obesity and driving growth factors of the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market. Rise in the demand for weight loss dietary supplements has also constricted the regulations around product safety, manufacturing as well as efficacy claims. The incidences of obesity-related disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others have considerably increased in past few years are also boosting the growth of Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market.

However, growing incidence of side-effects of dietary supplements such as increased heart rate and high blood pressure is hindering the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market growth.

Also, Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market growth may be declined due to the high cost of low-calorie diets and unreliable marketing practices. Safety issues related with the equipment along with the lack of consumer awareness in remote and suburban areas are projected to influence Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market expansion badly. In addition to, rising raw material prices of stevia i.e., an artificial sweetener has increased since last year, due to its fast increasing world-wide demand so the price of food & beverages also increases. Additionally, the prices of whey proteins have increased quickly in recent years as they are main ingredients in meal replacements. Many key players have uses whey protein substitutes in various types of meal replacements.

Rising fondness towards low cholesterol, low fatty foods along with globally increasing demand of weight loss supplements is likely to drive Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market growth over the forecast period. Likewise initiatives taken by government and non-profit organizations to rise in awareness about health and fitness are increasing the demand for dietary food, beverages and supplements in the future.

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Regional Analysis –

North America is likely to hold the largest market share for Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market during 2017-2026 owing the vast availability of weight management products & better services, increasing awareness on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and expanding number of fitness centers also rising obesity issues among general consumers over past few years has directed to the high penetration of healthy food and dietary supplements in the region. Existence of the leading market players and increasing number of regulations by the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on the manufacturing and labeling of weight loss dietary supplements are some of the factors boosting the growth of the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market in North America. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on the research and growing their product portfolio with the launch of new products in the region. This is also resulting in the Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market growth in North America. Europe holds the second position in growth of Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market.

Asia Pacific has also been witnessed as the emerging Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market in recent few years. Economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea have heavily contributed to the sales of the industry from this region. Required fitness and constant determination to look slim along with the shifting trend towards adopting healthy lifestyle of people have been recognized as main key factors driving Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market growth in the region.

Key Benefits for Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Reports –

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Segmentation –

By Diet

Meal

Beverages

Supplements

Other

By Equipment

Fitness Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Other

By Service

Fitness Centres

Slimming Centres

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

Other

By Distribution Channel

Multi-level Marketing

Large retail

Small Retail

Health & Beauty Stores

Online Distribution

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Weight Loss & Diet Management Market Key Players

24 hours Fitness

Abbott Nutrition

Acatris Inc.

AHD International

AIDP Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amer Sports

American Health

Amway (Nutrilite)

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

