Global Website Builders Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Website Builders market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Website Builders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Website Builders market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Website Builders market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Website builders are tools that typically allow the construction of websites without manual code editing.

Website builders are designed to be very user-friendly and easy to use. There is no experience or coding required. Even a beginner should have no problems building a stunning site with them. Although easy to use, a website builder does not sacrifice any quality. Site builders can handle full-featured commercial websites that get thousands of page views per month.

Website builder is mainly used for two applications: Personal Website, School or College Websites, Business Website, Other. And Business website was the most widely used type which took up about 63% of the global total in 2016.

The global website builder average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 200 USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new website builders. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of website builders in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 34% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 21%, and Japan is followed with the share about 10%.

In 2017, the global Website Builders market size was 1480 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Wix

Web

Yahoo

GoDaddy

Weebly

Yola

eHost

Jimdo

Squarespace

Homestead

Dudamobile

Onbile

Tappinn

Mofuse

Gomobi

Qfuse

Activemobi

Ibuilt

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC Website Builders

Mobile Website Builders

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Website

School or College Websites

Business Website

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Website Builders in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Website Builders are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

