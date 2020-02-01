Global Wearable Injectors Market 2018 – 2026 : Sensile Medical AG, and SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc., Becton

Researchmoz added latest report “Wearable Injectors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Wearable Injectors Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global wearable injectors market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of wearable injectors for cancer and diabetes treatment, and new players planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global wearable injectors market with respect to the leading segments based on type, application, end-uses, and region.

Based on type, the global wearable injectors market has been categorized into on-body wearable injectors and off-body wearable injectors. In terms of application, the market has been classified into oncology, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Based on end-user, the global wearable injectors market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Each of the segments has been extensively analyzed based on market related factors such as incidence and prevalence of cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the wearable injectors market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global wearable injectors market.

Geographically, the global wearable injectors market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global wearable injectors market.

Key players operating in the global wearable injectors market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., CeQur SA., Debiotech S.A., Sensile Medical AG, and SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

The global wearable injectors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Type

– On-body Wearable Injectors

– Off-body Wearable Injectors

Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Application

– Oncology

– Diabetes

– Autoimmune Disorders

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Infectious Diseases

– Others

Global Wearable Injectors Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Home Care Settings

– Others

Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– Japan

– China

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

