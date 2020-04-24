Global Wearable Electronic Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Wearable Electronic Devices Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Wearable Electronics are smart electronic devices that can be connected to the internet and be worn on the body as accessories. These devices are a key segment of loT devices, and they can exchange data through internet with the user and other connected devices. loT overall is a network of physical objects interconnected through various network technologies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wearable Electronic Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Despite attaining unit sales of 42 million and posting volume sales growth of 15%, wearable electronics did not live up to expectations in 2017, as consumers failed to flock to these devices in the droves that many in the industry had anticipated only a couple of years before. Although wearable electronic devices have certainly carved out a solid niche for themselves as useful products for health and fitness enthusiasts, they have so far failed to make much of an impression on the wider consumer base. Beyond the sizeable number of individuals who are looking for a greater amount of feedback regarding their exercise regimes – a function that wearable electronics are singularly well-equipped to perform – most consumers in the US continue to see these devices as superfluous; beyond health and fitness tracking, most wearable electronic devices do not provide any functionality that the average consumer cannot already easily access through their smartphone. It does appear, however, that consumers are increasingly turning to wearable electronics when they wish to replace their traditional watches.

With various applications in a wide range of verticals such as fitness and wellbeing, medical and healthcare, entertainment and infotainment, industrial, commercial, aerospace, and military, wearable electronics facilitate a variety of functions.

The worldwide market for Wearable Electronic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Adidas Group

Sony Corporation

Google

Epson America

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Eye Wear

Wrist Wear

Neck Wear

Head Wear

Footwear

Body Wear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial and Business

Training and Development

Defence and Military

