Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2019- 2027

Global Wind and Tidal Energy Segmented by Production into wave energy and tidal energy; By End-User Industry into Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power and Others and by regions.

Generating electricity from solar, wind and tidal effect is called wave and tidal energy system. Wave and tidal energy system is the cleanest source of energy that do not emits CO 2 gases.

Some of the equipment used in wave energy technologies are attenuators, pitching devices, tapered channel and terminator device while equipment such as barrages, tidal fences and tidal turbines are used in tidal energy technologies.

Market Forecast and trends

Global wave and Tidal Energy Market is expected to account for a market value of USD 15 billion by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 24% over forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Declining preference towards non-renewable energy is resulting in an increase in adoption of alternate energy generation practices.

Europe is slated to account for the largest market share for wave and tidal energy market on the account of application of stringent initiatives for environmental protection and safety purpose by the governments in several countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France to avoid global warming due to emission of CO 2 gas on burning of fossils.

Asia pacific is also expected to showcase the modest growth for wave and tidal energy market over the forecast period with rising competition and government initiatives for subsidies. Additionally, declining usage of fossil fuel for energy generation in countries like China and India is expected to positively impact the growth of market.

Growth Drivers

Government regulations for restricting CO 2 gas emission on the back of increasing global warming is expected to drive the growth of wave and tidal energy market in future. Additionally, investments from government organizations and private industries has led the growth of wave and tidal energy market in forecasted period. Moreover, rise in the number of projects for wave and tidal energy in countries such as China and India within the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of market.

Challenges

High initial cost for installing the wave and tidal energy panel is hampering the growth of market in forecasted period 2019-2027.

