Global Waterproofing Admixture Market To Expand At A Cagr Of 7.9% By The End Of 2024

Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market: Snapshot

Waterproofing admixtures are permeability-reducing admixtures that resist water penetration and reduces absorption into concrete under hydrostatic pressure or non-hydrostatic pressure. Waterproofing admixtures improve the durability of structures and reduce maintenance cost over time. These reasons have spiked the demand for waterproofing admixtures in the renovation of old structures as well as new ones. The report states that the value of the global waterproofing admixtures market is expected to be worth US$4.9 bn by 2024 from US$2.5 bn in 2015, as the market surges at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures Show Steady Growth in Residential Sector

Based on the product type, waterproofing admixture market is segmented into crystalline, pore-blocking, and others which include supplementary cementitious material. Crystalline waterproofing admixtures are hydrophilic in nature and are also known as the primary admixture. This type of admixture is produced using proprietary active chemicals and cementitious material. Crystalline admixtures have self-healing abilities and can thus repair a hairline crack that is up to 0.5mm. Thus, this product is categorized under permeability reducing admixture under hydrostatic pressure (PRAH).

On the other hand, pore-blocking admixtures are manufactured by using water repellent chemicals such as long chain fatty acids derivatives, mineral oil, and stearates. Pore-blocks admixtures form an insoluble hydrophobic layer on concrete walls to block passage of water if they are used during the hydration process. They are popularly known as secondary admixtures and categorized under permeability reducing admixture under non-hydrostatic pressure (PRAN).

In terms of application, waterproofing admixture market is segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The residential sector is expected to lead the global market due to increasing ongoing urbanization that has created a pressing need for new residential projects. Demand for the crystalline product is projected to be dominated by consumption of the product in residential as well as in commercial applications. Crystalline products offer several advantages than the other admixtures due to its characteristic feature such as the ability to work under hydrostatic pressure.