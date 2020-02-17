Global Waterproof Security Cameras Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

The waterproof security cameras market is expected to grow at approximately USD 950 Million by 2023, at 5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The study indicates city infrastructure to boost the market of waterproof security cameras. Infrastructure development, growing urbanization and expansion of business across globe are few of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. The study indicates, Government initiatives regarding safety of citizens from foreign attacks and strong border security implementation with water proof security camera is boosting the market growth.

Get FREE Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2992

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global waterproof security cameras market are Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nest Cam (U.S.), Vimtag Technology Co. Ltd (China), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Amcrest Technologies (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Pelco Corporate (U.S.), and others.

Market Scenario

The global waterproof security cameras market is presumed to expand at 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the growing concern for safety of citizens from foreign attacks, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Waterproof security cameras support security surveillance at offices and homes even at challenging environment and are used to capture excellent footage similar to high-quality indoor surveillance cameras. Such surveillance cameras offer security from predators, criminals, and thieves. Waterproof surveillance cameras are strong and durable and will capture surveillance footage even under water.

Industry News

20 Aug 2018: Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof 6MP Camera with Explosion Proof LED Light: Larson Electronics LLC launched a new explosion proof 6 MP HD security camera and explosion proof LED light combination fixture (EXPCMR-IP-POE-OZ-6MP-LE1-1227) which is operated remotely from control room. This camera is majorly used for providing services inside the tanks, reactors and many other explosive locations.

2 Aug 2018: Mofily launched YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera for security and adventure purpose. YoCam app controls the camera, generate stories, and share to social media directly from mobile phone. The YoCam is dustproof and waterproof and easily mountable, so it is used for road trips as well as used as a security camera.

September 10, 2018: Larson Electronics LLC, industrial lighting leader, has announced a new explosion proof 6.0MP HD security camera which will provide live feed and remote observation from inside tanks, reactors and other vessels in hazardous locations. The security camera has a 150-foot range with 10x optical zoom and 62x digital zoom and supports PoE from data cables and does not require power cord.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/waterproof-security-cameras-market-2992

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the rapid urbanization coupled with the development of infrastructure and expansion of business across the globe, the global waterproof security cameras market is estimated to foster. Government initiative regarding the safety of citizens from foreign attacks coupled with strong border security is presumed to trigger the demand for waterproof security cameras during the assessment period. Moreover, enterprises are implementing safety measures for their employees both inside and outside the work premise which is contributing to the market growth.

On the flip side, high cost associated with the installation of such waterproof security cameras are expected to inhibit the market growth in the coming years.

Global Waterproof Security Cameras Market: Segmental Analysis

The global waterproof security cameras market has been segmented on the basis of range, product, application, and region.

By mode of product, the global waterproof security cameras market has been segmented into bullet, dome, high-speed cameras, and others. Among these, high-speed cameras are utilized for capturing fast movement of animals in biomechanics. Their utilization can be seen in television to measure height and speed and slow down things that appear to be fast with naked eyes. They are also used in sports science for motion analysis.

By mode of range, the market has been segmented into 10 to 30 meters, 30 to 60 meters, 60 to 80 meters, and 80 meters and above. Among these, waterproof up to 30 meters comprises of an interactive world map, a GPS system, Wi-Fi connectivity, an altimeter, and underwater depth instrument for measurement. Such surveillance cameras offer high-resolution function and service to a depth of 30 meters.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the waterproof security cameras market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is estimated to be one of the leading market players owing to the presence of major camera manufacturers in this region. With the increasing government initiatives for outdoor and border security, the demand for waterproof security cameras has triggered in this region.

Europe is considered to be one of the prominent players in waterproof security cameras market due to growing terror attack in this region. Moreover, countries like Russia, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Benelux, and Spain are driving the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to register a potential growth during the assessment period owing to the increasing investment from major players in waterproof security cameras.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Waterproof Security Cameras Market, By Product

Table 2 Waterproof Security Cameras Market, By Range

Table 3 Waterproof Security Cameras Market, By Application

Continued…

Browse Report PR @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/waterproof-security-cameras-industry

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Waterproof Security Cameras Market: By Product (%)

Figure 3 Waterproof Security Cameras Market: By Range (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]