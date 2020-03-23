Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Demand 2026 : TNLB Corporation, NLB Corporation, BFT GmbH, Resato international BV, OMAX Corporation, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH

The report on the Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market is prepared to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the prevailing trends impacting its growth. The study provides in-depth knowledge of the Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, covering the impact of various regulations and policies adopted by the leading market players. The key drivers of the market, restrains, and trends influencing the Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market are assessed through qualitative and quantitative investigation. The analysis also helps evaluating the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The report provides an assessment of the regulatory policies influencing the Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Overview

This report on the global waterjet cutting machinery market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the waterjet cutting machinery market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Trends and Opportunities

Automation of manufacturing activities has created the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and Industry 4.0 is the term given to current trends in industrial automation. China which is known as the factory of the world is increasingly using automation technologies to increase its industrial output. As per United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)’s Industrial Development Report 2018, world manufacturing activity was valued at US$ 5,643.0 Billion MVA in 1990 which in 2000 increased to US$ 7,535.0 Billion MVA and in 2016 was US$ 12,316 Billion MVA. The MVA CAGR (1990-2000) was 2.9% and CAGR (2000-2016) was 3.1%. Globally, rising manufacturing activity is increasing the demand for waterjet cutting machinery.

Waterjet cutting technology is a cold cutting process and does not create any HAZ; hence,there is no thermal deformation of materials that are cut. These machines can perform minute cutting jobs with a high level of precision and minimum kerf. A kerf is defined as width of a cut made by a waterjet cutting machine. These machines are environment friendly as they cut materials without producing any heat, dust, or smoke like other cutting technologies such as laser cutting or plasma cutting. Water a naturally found material, therefore no additional cost is involved in sourcing of raw materials. Due to all these factors, globally there is an increasing demand for waterjet cutting machines.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global waterjet cutting machinery market by segmenting it in terms of product type, machine size, application, pressure range, and horse power. In terms of product type, waterjet cutting machinery is classified as 3D waterjet cutting, micro waterjet cutting, and robotic waterjet. Based on machine size, the market is classified as small size, medium size, and large size. On the basis of end-use application, the market is segmented into job and machine shop, exotic metal and non-traditional material cutting, machine manufacturing, ceramic/ stone cutting, glass/ metal artwork, gasket cutting, fiberglass cutting, surgical instrument manufacturing, foam product cutting, slitting operations, electronics, and others. On the basis of pressure range, the market is segmented into up to 4,200 bar and more than 4,200 bar. Further on the basis of horse power, the market is segmented into 0 to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, and others.

These segments have been analyzed based on current and forecasted demand for waterjet cutting machines across the globe and the prevailing present and future trends. The regional waterjet cutting machinery market includes present and future demand for waterjet cutting machinery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report contains the details of value and volume of waterjet cutting machines in the following countries: the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed Porter’s Five Force Analysis model of the global waterjet cutting machinery market to understand the competitive landscape of the market. The report also includes value chain analysis of the market, which provides a comprehensive view about the raw material suppliers, waterjet cutting machinery component suppliers, high pressure pump manufacturers, system integrators, waterjet cutting machine manufacturers, and distributors and resellers of waterjet cutting machinery. The study includes market attractiveness analysis in terms of product type, machine size, application, pressure range, and horse power. The market attractiveness analysis is benchmarked based on the growth rate or CAGR, market share, and incremental opportunity and general attractiveness.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global waterjet cutting machinery market. Key players in the market include DARDI International Corp., ESAB Group Inc., KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc., A Innovative International Ltd., Flow International Corp., Bystronic Laser AG, Water Jet Sweden AB, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., WARDJet Inc., TNLB Corporation, NLB Corporation, BFT GmbH, Resato international BV, OMAX Corporation, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Waterjet System, OH Precision Corp., Hughes Pumps Ltd., Waterjet Systems International, and Water Jet Germany Private Ltd.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as overview of the company, financials (if publicly available), product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the waterjet cutting machinery market.

The global waterjet cutting machinery market is segmented as below:

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market,by Product Type

– 3D Waterjet Cutting

– Micro Waterjet Cutting

– Robotic Waterjet

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Machine Size

– Small Size

– Medium Size

– Large Size

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Application

– Job & Machine Shop

– Exotic Metal and Non-traditional Material Cutting

– Machine Manufacturing

– Ceramic/ Stone Cutting

– Glass/ Metal Artwork

– Gasket Cutting

– Fiberglass Cutting

– Surgical Instrument manufacturing

– Foam Product Cutting

– Slitting Operations

– Electronics

– Others

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

