Global Waterborne Ink Market Highlights Various Opportunities 2016-2024

The global waterborne ink market portrays a sizeable diversity owing to the presence numerous players, says Transparency Market Research, based on a newly published report. Maintaining consistent rate of innovations, carrying out aggressive marketing activities, and ensuring product quality, are three areas where most players are imparting a substantial focus. Huber Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co., BCM Inks, Sun Chemical Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A., Dolphin Inks, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sebek Inks, and Flint Group are key players operating in the global waterborne ink market.

The global waterborne ink market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology, application, and region. Low weight and improved aesthetics can be maintained if waterborne inks are used in the packaging industry. Thus, under ‘applications’, the packaging segment has attracted maximum revenue on the basis of extensive ink requirement in this market. Apart from packaging, waterborne inks are largely used in flyers and brochures. As these are prime forms of publicity still used through newspapers and magazines, the ‘flyers and brochures segment’ also held a leading stance in this market.

Region-wise, the global waterborne ink market is spread across North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. From these, North America has garnered maximum revenue thanks to rapid proliferation of packaging industries where these inks are largely used.

The global waterborne ink market was valued at US$2.3 bn in 2015, and is anticipated to gain a valuation of US$4.1 bn by 2024. This rise is expected to occur at an impressive CAGR of 6.5% between the forecast period ranging from 2016 and 2024.

Reduction in Use of Traditional Inks Boosts Waterborne Ink Sales

Traditional inks are known to be harmful to the environment while they are manufactured as well as after they are disposed. Thus, an increasing number of users are resorting towards eco-friendly waterborne inks. This is a prime driving factor for the global waterborne ink market, wherein low volatile organic compounds (VOC) content as compared to its proportion in traditional inks makes the former highly suitable for usage. Many restrictions are imposed by government agencies from various nations to reduce the use of conventional printing inks as they contain high VOC proportions. This has been a key reason why users are showing a shift towards using alternative options, chief of which are the waterborne inks. Lastly, a growing demand of waterborne printing inks employed in the packaging industry as well as for flexographic printing activities also are chief driving factors for the market.

Prominence of UV-cured Inks Dampens Market Growth

However, extensive governmental regulations to completely eradicate the use of VOC in industrial emissions might restrain the global waterborne ink market. Another obstacle deals with the prominence of UV-cured inks that have negligible VOC content. In this way, the UV-cured inks have become a strong contender for the global waterborne ink market. A rapid rise in the use of digital media and e-books occurring since past few years has led towards less use of the waterborne printing inks, consequently hindering the market’s growth. Nevertheless, many companies are searching for alternative substances that cannot form VOC materials, thus offsetting some of the restrains affecting the global waterborne ink market.

