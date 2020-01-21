Global Water Utility Services Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023 | TMR

The world population is increasing at the annual average growth rate of approximately 1.1%. This growing population is has created for efficiency in water market. The water market includes water utilities, waste water management, and sanitation management through water, among others. The water industry is estimated to grow by 4-5% in yearly basis and water utilities account near about 50% of this industry. The United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), has set on a target of reducing the number of people without having sustainable access to drinking water and sanitation. This target is shared among many countries worldwide, especially developing countries where the number ofpeople meeting the UN’s criteria is high. This factors have led the increased investment in the water utilities market.

The water utility industry comprise of the companies offering safe and suitable distribution of water and services such as wastewater treatment. Mostly the companies providing this services are local government body. However the recent trends show the involvement of private companies in water market. The water utilities all over the world function in different arrangement such as integrated water system and utilities separated by functions, among others. The integrated systems consist of a single entity handling the water supply, sanitation system and wastewater treatment. Conversely, in separated by function type arrangements, the different types of utilities will be handled by different organization.

The local authority has the maximum share in the water utilities sector. However the water utilities all over the world are facing multiple challenges. The change in regulatory models for Australia and UK, the water distribution network development in Middle East and Asia, and the aging infrastructures issues, such as in the US are part of the challenges faced by water industry. To solve these problems, the industry needs huge investment to develop operational efficiency, appropriate customer services, flexible supply, and deployment of innovative smart technologies. On addition to this, the water market is highly regulated and the policies and demand may change rapidly. The customer today is highly conscious about quality of the water and the efficiency of the related services. This creates additional burden on the government facing economic crisis such as in European region and in developing countries of Africa and Asia. However, these drivers have created huge investment opportunity for private companies. Many private companies have taken over the water utilities network in countries such as the France, Italy, Czech Republic and UK among the others. The investment in water utilities vary according to the region as the water distribution systems and demands varies from country to country.

Some of the major companies in the water utilities market are Thames Water Utilities Limited, American Water Works Company, Inc., Messe Berlin GmbH, SAUR, Veolia Water Technologies, National Oilwell Varco Connecticut Water Co., LAYNE, Artesian Water Company, Pentair plc, United Utilities Group PLC, and Watts Water Technologies, Inc.