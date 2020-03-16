Global Water Treatment Additives Market Overview, Experiments, Evolution, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Water Treatment Additives Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Water Treatment Additives Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Water Treatment Additives industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Water Treatment Additives market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Large-scale use of water treatment additives for water purification stems from the need for potable water for residential users. Growing application in a range of industries, fueled by paucity of freshwater reserves world over, underpin increasing prospects. Toxic chemicals in wastewater due to presence of industrial and agricultural pollutants have been paving way to new chemistries in corrosion inhibitors and oxygen scavengers. Developing countries with glaring levels of water pollution are rapidly emerging marketplaces.

In 2018, the global Water Treatment Additives market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Treatment Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment Additives development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Angus Chemical

BASF SE

BWA Water

Kemira OYJ

Lubrizol

Tiarco Chemical

Shandong Taihe

Kurita Water

PT. Siskem

Nalco Holding

GE Power & Water

TG Water

HPL Additives

PennarEnviro

Veolia



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Scale Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Antifoams

Descalants

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Drinking Water

Industrial Water

Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Treatment Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Treatment Additives development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

