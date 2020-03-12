Global Water Testing and Analysis Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Water Testing and Analysis Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Water testing is a broad description for various procedures used to analyze water quality. Millions of water quality tests are carried out daily to fulfill regulatory requirements and to maintain safety.

Water testing & analysis instrument manufacturers are stressing on technological innovations to provide end-users with innovative easy to use products & improved capabilities and multi-functionality.

In 2017, the global Water Testing and Analysis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.T

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Testing and Analysis are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Abb

GE

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tintometer

Agilent Technologies

Emerson Electric

Horiba

Honeywell International

Mettler-Toledo International

Shimadzu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TOC

PH

DO

Conductivity

Turbidity

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratory

Industrial

Environmental

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

