Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2019 – Huge Market Growth Till 2025: Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, etc.

Water soluble paints are coatings in which water is used as a dispersal agent for the resin, thereby making them environment-friendly and easy to use. Water constitutes around 80 percent of the volume of the paint, with traces of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Because of their low VOC content, these coatings are gaining popularity in the US and Western Europe.The water soluble paints market is majorly driven by its increasing use in building and construction and automotive sector owing to their good corrosion protection and high gloss properties, over other types. The growing population coupled with the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the growth of the market. The demand for automotive coupled with high disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, water soluble paints are used for painting wood furniture as they allow the wood to shrink and expand without cracking.Global Water-Soluble Paints market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water-Soluble Paints.

The global Water-Soluble Paints market is segmented on the basis of the type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Water-Soluble Paints market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

Top Key players of Water-Soluble Paints Market:Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Valspar, Axalta, Benjamin Moore, Berger Paints, Brillux, DAW Caparol, Diamond Vogel, Dulux Australia, Dunn Edwards, Jotun, Kansai, Materis, Meffert, Nippon, Tikkurila and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

If you are involved in the Global Water-Soluble Paints industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Architecture, General Industrial, Automotive, Wood], segmented by Product types [Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints, Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints, Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints , Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints, Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

