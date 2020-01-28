Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019 – 2025 : Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Water Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.

Water soluble fertilizers industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA water soluble fertilizers industry. The main players are ICL Specialty Fertilizers, SQM, National Liquid Fertilizer, Plant Marvel and Miller Chemical & Fertilizer. The USA sales of water soluble fertilizers will increase to 1048 K MT in 2018 from 962.2 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.72%.

Water soluble fertilizers has several types, which include water-soluble NPK, potassium nitrate, potassium sulphate, ammonium phosphates, calcium nitrate, etc. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of water soluble fertilizers, the downstream application industries will need more water soluble fertilizers products. So, water soluble fertilizers have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for water soluble fertilizers are base fertilizer, potash, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of water soluble fertilizers. The production cost of water soluble fertilizers is also an important factor which could impact the price of water soluble fertilizers.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Water Soluble Fertilizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

SQM

National Liquid Fertilizer

Plant Marvel

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer

Doggett Corporation

Ferti Technologies

Timac Agro USA

Garsoni International

Sun Gro Horticulture

PRO-SOL

Grow More

K+S

Haifa

Yara

Master Plant-Prod

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-soluble NPK

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulphate

Ammonium Phosphates

Calcium Nitrate

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Horticulture

Crop

