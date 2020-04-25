Global Water Pumps Market Analysis, Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2023

Within the last decade, the global Water Pumps market has been witnessing a steady surge in the consumption of the products, industries being the majority shareholders in terms of the consumption. Home owners hold a substantially small percentage of the share since the applications for home use are quite limited. Industry experts have claimed that the rise in demand from other industry verticals is expected to rise, resulting in more demand and higher consumption in the future. According to the new report by LP Information on the global Water Pumps market, the consumption figures promising as the Water Pumps market is expected to reach the value of US$ XX million at the end of 2023.

As per the survey conducted for gathering information for the research report, the information that has surfaced verifies the expert views. The Water Pumps market has been estimated to have valued US$ XX million at the end of 2017 and the major factors affecting the market trend have been discussed in detail with its analysis in the report. The global Water Pumps market research report dwells in the study of the Water Pumps market, providing the customers with the latest developments in terms of market share, growth opportunities, sales and production statistics, and much more.

This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.

The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.

China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Water Pumps will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 73900 million by 2023, from US$ 74900 million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Grundfos

Flowserve

Xylem

KSB

Ebara

Sulzer

Pentair

WILO

Shanghai Kaiquan

East Pump

LianCheng Group

CNP

DBP

SHIMGE

Danai Pumps

Goulds Pumps

The global Water Pumps market research report is a comprehensive study to analyze the Water Pumps market in terms of various market segmentations and their sub-segments such as regions, applications, product types, etc. for the forecast period. It focuses on the major players in the Water Pumps market in terms of the competition analysis, value, sales volumes, SWOT analysis, and detailed company profiles. The report further dwells into the various drivers, restraints, and trends in the market and their contribution in the Water Pumps market. The products’ individual growth analysis, future prospects, major influencing factors, risks, opportunities, regional performance and its analysis are all included in the Water Pumps market report. The mainstay of the global Water Pumps market research report for the customers is the competitive developments which include the new product launches, agreements, expansions, and the mergers and acquisitions in the Water Pumps market.

