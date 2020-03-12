Global Water Meter Market 2024 : Mueller Systems, LLC., Plata Meter Co., Ltd, NINGBO WATER METER CO.,LTD. and Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd

The growth trajectory of the global Water Meter Market over the assessment period is shaped by several prevalent and emerging regional and global trends, a granular assessment of which is offered in the report. The study on analyzing the global Water Meter Market dynamics takes a critical look at the business regulatory framework, technological advances in associated industries, and the strategic avenues. The study strives to offer incisive insights into the developmental framework on which the growth of the global Water Meter Market hinges on.

Global Water Meter Market: Overview

The water meter market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in water meter market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the water meter market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn and Million units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the water meter market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Production definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different types of water meters along with their components which are included in the report.

Global Water Meter Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global water meter market on the basis of type into rotary piston, single jet, multi jet, woltman, combination, electromagnetic and ultrasonic. By application, the market has been classified into residential, commercial and industrial segments. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the water meter market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the water meter market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive water meter market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the water meter market’s growth.

Global Water Meter Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of country, North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa, similarly, South America region includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the water meter and its components. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the water meter market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the Water Meter market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the water meter which explains the participants of the value chain.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Neptune Technology Group Inc., G. Gioanola S.R.L., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd, Apator SA, Arad Group, Fedrel Meter, B Meter, Itron Inc., Master Meter, Inc., Maddalena Spa, Kamstrup A/S, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Systems, LLC., Plata Meter Co., Ltd, NINGBO WATER METER CO.,LTD. and Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd are some of the major players operating within the global Water Meter market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Water Meter Market Segmentation

By Type

– Rotary Piston

– Conventional

– Smart

– Single Jet

– Conventional

– Smart

– Multi Jet

– Conventional

– Smart

– Woltman

– Conventional

– Smart

– Combination

– Conventional

– Smart

– Electromagnetic

– Conventional

– Smart

– Ultrasonic

– Conventional

– Smart

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Indonesia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– A.E.

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

