Global Water Infrastructure Repair Market Size Was 76648.4 M USD In 2018

The world’s water infrastructure is aging and it is in constant need of repair and renovation. This brings companies offering water infrastructure repair technologies into the picture. Utilities grappling with the massive costs of maintaining expansive water networks are constantly seeking technologies that can optimize their pipe networks. Moreover, shrinking freshwater reserves have led to a greater need for better monitoring and repair technologies. These factors are expected to keep up a steady demand for water infrastructure repair technologies in the years ahead.

Water infrastructure repair technologies are composed of products and solutions to help inspect water pipelines, find faults and optimization opportunities, and address them. As utilities across the world move toward smarter ways of managing water supply and billing, water infrastructure repair technologies have had to keep pace. There are several lucrative opportunities that can be tapped in this market. The report notes that some of the most lucrative opportunities in the water infrastructure repair technologies market lie in monitoring and renovation solutions.

In 2018, the global Water Infrastructure Repair market size was 76648.4 M USD and it is expected to reach 122499.7 M USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.93% during 2019-2025.

In 2018, United States led the global water infrastructure repair market followed by Europe and China. The water infrastructure is spread over a wide area in countries such as the U.S. but is in need of repair because it is aging. In the nontraditional markets of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, the need for advanced water infrastructure technologies is higher, as these regions are still dependent on conventional repair techniques.

This report focuses on the Water Infrastructure Repair in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Company

Action Products Marketing Corp.

Aegion

Steve Vick

Picote Oy Ltd

Hawle

George Fischer

Teekey

Arpol

Viking Johnson

AVK

Smith Blair

Romac

JCM

Mueller

FordMeterBox

Robar

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pipes and connectors

Fittings

Couplings

Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drinking water distribution

Wastewater collection

