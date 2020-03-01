Global Water Filtration Systems Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

This report studies the Water Filtration Systems market, which removes impurities by minimizing contamination of water using a fine physical barrier, a chemical process or a biological process. Filters cleanse water to different extents for purposes such as providing agricultural irrigation, accessible drinking water, public and private aquaria, and the safe use of ponds and swimming pools.

For industry structure analysis, the Water Filtration Systems industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 20 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Water Filtration Systems industry.

China occupied 30.17% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 25.19% and 22.84% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.15% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

With more and more attention to Water Health, many countries have released stimulate policy to promote the water quality protection, especially in the water treatment industry. Meanwhile, the key global water health growth drivers include 1)Rapid Population Growth & Urbanisation;2) Water Supply & Sanitation Needs of Remote Communities;3) Water Quality & Public Health, we forecast that the Water Filtration Systems industry will keep on growth in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Filtration Systems market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 33700 million by 2024, from US$ 22200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Filtration Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Filtration Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water Filtration Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

Ultrafiltration Membrane Water Filter

Other

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sundylee

Hanston

Flanne

3M

Honeywell

GE

Everpure

Midea

Cillit

Amway eSpring

Ecowater

Qinyuan

Stevoor

Doulton

Haier

Culligan

GREE

Royalstar

Watts

Joyoung

Quanlai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Filtration Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Water Filtration Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Filtration Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Filtration Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Filtration Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Water Filtration Systems by Players

Chapter Four: Water Filtration Systems by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Filtration Systems Market Forecast

