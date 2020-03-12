Global Water Enhancer Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Dyla LLC, PepsiCo, Arizona Beverages, The Coca Cola Company, Nestle, Kraft Foods and Cott Beveraages

Description:

Water enhancers are consumable formulations used to add flavours as well as supplement dietary benefits to water. Health consciousness is a major concern amongst individuals which has led beverage manufacturers to look beyond fizzy drinks and towards the water enhancer market in a big way. Though the product category rates are quite high, the demand for water enhancers are also on a rise and are expected to keep rising due to market demands.

Market Dynamics:

Automated machinery has led to the multiplied production of beverages across the globe. Obesity in western nations as well as high awareness for health and well-being has also caused ripples in the beverage market. Marketing plans of various companies only aid in helping demands rise in several pockets of the globe.

The consumer base of health-conscious individuals has been high in western countries and has, in the recent past, been on a rise for developing nations as well

Growing numbers amongst fitness conscious and athletic consumers have directly impacted the production and sale of water enhancers in drinks over its fizzy counter parts.

Market Segment:

Water enhancers are available in the form of flavoured, energy and fitness drops, each claiming unique benefits for the consumer. The highest demand is felt for fitness drops due to the rise in health oriented and fitness centric consumers.

These drinks contain active ingredients such as electrolytes, carbohydrates, sodium, vitamins, proteins and citric acid. Thus, this allows for people who want to lead healthy and nourishing lives to consume this category of drinks.

The production costs for the drinks are also very high which has segmented the market in terms of consumers and aspirational classes.

Region/Geographical Analysis:

North America and Europe have the highest share in the market for recovery drinks followed immediately by Asia Pacific.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as Dyla LLC, PepsiCo, Arizona Beverages, The Coca Cola Company, Nestle, Kraft Foods and Cott Beveraages.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Water Enhancer Market segments

Global Water Enhancer Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Water Enhancer Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Water Enhancer Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Water Enhancer Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

