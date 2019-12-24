Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global water-based polyurethane dispersions market was 374 K MT in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2025. The global water-based polyurethane dispersions market was valued at USD 1448 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2547 million by 2025.

The major production area are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe, North America and China are also the largest consumer, almost 77% of total consumption in 2018.

This report focuses on the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Market Segment by Type, covers

By Ion Type

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

By PUD Systems

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

